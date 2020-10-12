kckate16/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- After shutting down beginning in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, today is the day California officials have allowed for film and television production to resume in the state. However, all productions will have to adhere to a state-mandated set of safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Los […]
(NEW YORK) -- Here's the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:40 a.m. ET. Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University Global diagnosed cases: 7,540,679 Global deaths: 421,948. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 113,820. Number of countries/regions: at least 188 Total patients recovered globally: 3,561,804 […]
RapidEye/iStock(CONROE, Texas) -- An attorney and district judge candidate in Conroe, Texas has been charged with criminal mischief for egging a judge’s car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, according to Community Impact Newspaper. The Conroe Police Department charged Eric Yollick, who's running for district judge in Monroe County, with throwing an egg at current Montgomery County Judge […]
iStock/lucadp(NEW YORK) -- As states across the country are working on reopening, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise -- which is rattling the volatile stock market once more. COVID-19 cases are up in about 20 states, with hospitalizations on the rise in at least eight. The new trend has health officials concerned that the […]
ABFF(MIAMI BEACH) -- The 24th annual American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach will be going virtual. ABFF Ventures announced on Thursday that it is moving the annual fest online, where it will now run from August 21 to 30 this year. "While we will surely miss being with our ABFF community in Miami Beach […]
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official says
A tense standoff between a group of white farmers and Black activists gripped the eastern South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court
The British government says trade talks with the European Union are effectively over and the country must prepare for a no-deal break with the bloc, despite EU leaders declaring that negotiations will continue next week
Nigerian protests against police brutality continued Friday for the ninth day, with demonstrators fending off attacks from gangs suspected to be backed by the police, threats from the Nigerian military, and a government order to stop because of COVID-19
The British government says trade talks with the European Union are effectively over and the country must prepare for a no-deal break with the bloc, despite EU leaders declaring that negotiations will continue next week
An election watchdog group says new documents from a former insider at a British data firm reveal illegal coordination between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and a billionaire-funded pro-Trump PAC
U.S. industrial production fell 0.6% in September, the weakest showing since spring and a sign that the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession may be faltering just as confirmed viral infections are resurging in much of the country