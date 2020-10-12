After COVID-19 delays, CBS says newly-shot episodes of 'The Bold and The Beautiful' coming July 20 ©Jessica Hromas/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) -- CBS announced on Monday that The Bold and the Beautiful, which resumed production over two weeks ago, will start airing new episodes on July 20. The daytime drama on June 16 became the first U.S. broadcast series to resume production on stage, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols, but […]

Film, TV production officially OK to resume today in California after COVID-19 shutdown kckate16/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- After shutting down beginning in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, today is the day California officials have allowed for film and television production to resume in the state. However, all productions will have to adhere to a state-mandated set of safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Los […]

COVID-19 all-in-one update (NEW YORK) -- Here's the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:40 a.m. ET. Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University Global diagnosed cases: 7,540,679 Global deaths: 421,948. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 113,820. Number of countries/regions: at least 188 Total patients recovered globally: 3,561,804 […]

It’s no yolk: Texas attorney charged with egging judge's car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders RapidEye/iStock(CONROE, Texas) -- An attorney and district judge candidate in Conroe, Texas has been charged with criminal mischief for egging a judge’s car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, according to Community Impact Newspaper. The Conroe Police Department charged Eric Yollick, who's running for district judge in Monroe County, with throwing an egg at current Montgomery County Judge […]

Dow plunges almost 7% amid concerns of second COVID-19 wave iStock/lucadp(NEW YORK) -- As states across the country are working on reopening, COVID-19 cases are back on the rise -- which is rattling the volatile stock market once more. COVID-19 cases are up in about 20 states, with hospitalizations on the rise in at least eight. The new trend has health officials concerned that the […]